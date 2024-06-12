Business Standard
Glenmark receives USFDA nod for heartburn medication

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) announced that it has received a final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules.
Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules are a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) medication used to relieve symptoms like heartburn, difficulty swallowing, cough, may help heal stomach and esophagus acid damage, prevent ulcers and potentially prevent esophagus cancer.
The Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules is the bioequivalent to Nexium 24 HR delayed-release capsules of Haleon U.S. Holdings LLC. The said capsules will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA.
According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks period ending 18 May 2024, the Nexium 24 HR delayed-release capsules achieved annual sales of approximately $259.2 million.
Glenmark currently boasts a strong US presence with 197 products already approved and another 50 applications pending with the USFDA. The company actively seeks external partnerships to further expand its product portfolio.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported net loss of Rs 1,238.64 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 549.49 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 1.94% to Rs 3,016.00 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2,958.36 crore in Q4 FY23.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shed 0.52% to Rs 1,185.25 on the BSE.
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

