Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit rises 35.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.51% to Rs 593.23 croreNet profit of Gulshan Polyols rose 35.60% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.51% to Rs 593.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 454.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales593.23454.56 31 OPM %6.175.17 -PBDT30.3921.41 42 PBT19.8712.98 53 NP13.149.69 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content