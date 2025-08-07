Global Health standalone net profit rises 57.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.27% to Rs 882.16 croreNet profit of Global Health rose 57.83% to Rs 151.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 96.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.27% to Rs 882.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 611.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales882.16611.45 44 OPM %22.0621.64 -PBDT212.07153.04 39 PBT178.66129.74 38 NP151.9696.28 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content