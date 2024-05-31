Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Globalspace Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 1.88% to Rs 4.70 crore
Net loss of Globalspace Technologies reported to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.75% to Rs 29.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.704.79 -2 29.0519.27 51 OPM %12.3434.24 -16.5231.76 - PBDT0.221.07 -79 3.164.00 -21 PBT-0.570.07 PL 0.050.35 -86 NP-4.040.09 PL -3.530.52 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2023 quarter

GlobalSpace Technologies unveils GoRoga - India's first Anti-Stress wearable

GlobalSpace Technologies Limited signs MOU for 51 per cent Stake in InnoPharm Healthcare Private Limited

Information Technology stocks slide

Covidh Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bazel International reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Online Bio Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Konndor Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Longspur International Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Generic Engineering Construction &amp; Projects standalone net profit declines 26.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon