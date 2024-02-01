Sensex (    %)
                        
GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 317.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
Sales rise 26.41% to Rs 2226.65 crore
Net loss of GMR Airports Infrastructure reported to Rs 317.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 191.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 26.41% to Rs 2226.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1761.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2226.651761.46 26 OPM %30.0329.83 -PBDT-41.8798.38 PL PBT-434.38-167.61 -159 NP-317.46191.36 PL
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

