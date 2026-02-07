Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 51.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 587.30 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 51.09% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 587.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 579.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.587.30579.792.994.6414.6323.389.2918.626.9314.17

