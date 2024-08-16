GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1225.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.38% to Rs 1611.87 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of GMR Power & Urban Infra reported to Rs 1225.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 205.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.38% to Rs 1611.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1124.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1611.871124.2231.8216.96198.44-13.1113.19-51.641225.15-205.30