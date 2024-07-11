GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 16.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 399.62 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of GNA Axles declined 16.21% to Rs 27.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 399.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 374.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.399.62374.0213.7115.8451.5257.2237.7645.0127.7633.13