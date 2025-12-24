Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GNFC awards Rs 360-cr Ammonium Nitrate-II plant contract to Toyo Engineering India

GNFC awards Rs 360-cr Ammonium Nitrate-II plant contract to Toyo Engineering India

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) said that it has awarded a contract worth Rs 0360 crore to Toyo Engineering India for the supply of an Ammonium Nitrate-II plant on a LEPC (lump-sum engineering, procurement & construction) basis.

The contract has been awarded to a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 20 months.

GNFC clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in Toyo Engineering India, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert. & Chem is leading entities engaged in the manufacturing and selling of fertilizers, industrial chemical products and providing IT services.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 70.5% to Rs 179 crore on 2.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,968 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 0.10% to Rs 490.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

