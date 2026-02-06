GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 102.78% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 40.26% to Rs 487.22 croreNet profit of GNG Electronics rose 102.78% to Rs 38.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.26% to Rs 487.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 347.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales487.22347.38 40 OPM %11.088.83 -PBDT45.6223.07 98 PBT42.7720.94 104 NP38.6919.08 103
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST