GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 102.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of GNG Electronics rose 102.78% to Rs 38.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.26% to Rs 487.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 347.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.487.22347.3811.088.8345.6223.0742.7720.9438.6919.08

