Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit rises 135.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit rises 135.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Sales rise 30.05% to Rs 197.93 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Shipping Global rose 135.46% to Rs 32.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.05% to Rs 197.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 152.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales197.93152.19 30 OPM %28.4817.64 -PBDT61.2424.50 150 PBT54.4319.42 180 NP32.4713.79 135

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

