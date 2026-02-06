Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2471.43% to Rs 7.20 croreNet profit of Padmanabh Industries rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2471.43% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.200.28 2471 OPM %3.757.14 -PBDT0.230.02 1050 PBT0.220.01 2100 NP0.220.01 2100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST