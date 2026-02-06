Padmanabh Industries standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2471.43% to Rs 7.20 crore

Net profit of Padmanabh Industries rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2471.43% to Rs 7.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.200.283.757.140.230.020.220.010.220.01

