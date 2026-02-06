Astral consolidated net profit declines 5.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 1541.50 crore

Net profit of Astral declined 5.61% to Rs 107.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 114.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 1541.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1397.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1541.501397.0015.3915.71234.20217.30160.80154.20107.70114.10

