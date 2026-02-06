Astral consolidated net profit declines 5.61% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 1541.50 croreNet profit of Astral declined 5.61% to Rs 107.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 114.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 1541.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1397.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1541.501397.00 10 OPM %15.3915.71 -PBDT234.20217.30 8 PBT160.80154.20 4 NP107.70114.10 -6
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:51 PM IST