Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1048.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.50% to Rs 5029.59 croreNet Loss of Bharat Sanchar Nigam reported to Rs 1048.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1542.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 5029.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4392.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5029.594392.63 15 OPM %-36.000.35 -PBDT-1048.59-28.11 -3630 PBT-1048.59-1542.37 32 NP-1048.66-1542.37 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content