One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 24.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.85% to Rs 69.01 croreNet profit of One Point One Solutions rose 24.21% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.85% to Rs 69.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.0161.15 13 OPM %21.8527.56 -PBDT18.7116.08 16 PBT11.879.46 25 NP9.447.60 24
