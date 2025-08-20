Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 10.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.17% to Rs 12.70 croreNet profit of Tyche Industries declined 10.99% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.17% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.7015.52 -18 OPM %15.2816.82 -PBDT3.714.13 -10 PBT3.263.64 -10 NP2.432.73 -11
