Link Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.75% to Rs 7.81 croreNet profit of Link Pharma Chem rose 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.75% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.818.85 -12 OPM %8.196.21 -PBDT0.750.60 25 PBT0.510.36 42 NP0.400.30 33
