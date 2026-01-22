Goa Carbon Q3 net loss widens to Rs 23 crore

Goa Carbon reported a standalone net loss of Rs 23.37 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 8.34 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue jumped 49.51% YoY to Rs 193.58 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 129.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 20.93 crore in the third quarter of FY26, as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 10.39 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 55.22% YoY to Rs 220.90 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 203.60 crore (up 50.08% YoY), while employee benefits expense was Rs 6.08 crore (up 10.54% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 52.73 crore in 9M FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 15.49 crore in 9M FY25, while revenue increased 31.68% YoY to Rs 495.04 crore during the period.

Goa Carbon is in the business of manufacturing and selling calcined petroleum coke from its manufacturing facilities at Goa, Paradeep and Bilaspur.

Shares of Goa Carbon shed 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 368.20 on the BSE.

