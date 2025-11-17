Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 25.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.19% to Rs 1643.98 croreNet profit of Brightcom Group rose 25.09% to Rs 233.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 186.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.19% to Rs 1643.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1302.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1643.981302.79 26 OPM %25.6525.94 -PBDT421.67337.97 25 PBT345.76265.96 30 NP233.03186.29 25
