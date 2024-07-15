Business Standard
Tanla Platforms spurts on bagging international deal

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Tanla Platforms surged 9.49% to Rs 1043 after the company announced a commercial agreement with a global tech major to deploy its Wisely ATP solution to combat scams.
While the company refrained from disclosing the name of the tech giant due to confidentiality reasons, media reports strongly suggest that the partner is WhatsApp.
Tanla's AI-powered anti-phishing solution, Wisely ATP, is designed to identify fraudulent phone numbers and malicious URLs. It is capable of processing over a trillion transactions annually with a claimed accuracy rate of 99%. It offers real-time detection of phishing messages, prevention through message blocking, and tools to eliminate the source of scams.
Tanla Platforms is a global leader in cloud communication services. It's a key player in India's A2P SMS market with its Trubloq platform handling a significant portion of the traffic. Tanla offers a proprietary platform called Wisely for secure enterprise communications.
Tanla's board will consider Q1 June 2024 result on Thursday, 18 July 2024. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Tanla Platforms rose 8.27% to Rs 130.23 crore on 20.64% increase in net sales to Rs 1005.52 crore in Q4 March 2024 over Q4 March 2023.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

