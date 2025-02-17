Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Odisha CM presents Rs 2.90 trn Budget for FY26, focuses on agri, irrigation

Odisha CM presents Rs 2.90 trn Budget for FY26, focuses on agri, irrigation

The allocation proposed for the farm sector reflects an increase of nearly 12 per cent, Majhi said while presenting the budget in the assembly

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday presented a Rs 2.90-lakh crore state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal (FY'26) with a focus on agriculture and irrigation.

Noting that around 48 per cent of the state's workforce depends on agriculture and 80 per cent of people live in rural areas, Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that his government allocated Rs 37,838 crore for the farm and allied sector in the budget.

The allocation proposed for the farm sector reflects an increase of nearly 12 per cent, Majhi said while presenting the budget in the assembly.

He also said the estimates for the sector include an allocation of Rs 2,020 crore for 'CM Kisan Yojana' and Rs 600 crore for the 'Shree Anna Abhiyan' for the promotion of millets.

 

This was the first full-fledged budget of the BJP government after the party came to power in the state last year.

Also Read

economy

Odisha's economy estimated to grow by 7.2% in FY25: State survey

IND vs ENG

Indian players visit Puri temple ahead of India vs England 2nd ODI

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Majhi disburses Rs 900 cr to 1.8 mn women under Subhadra scheme

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

FIR lodged against Rahul in Odisha for making 'anti-national' statement

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha asks Rs 12.59 trn from Finance Commission, 50% divisible pool share

Majhi had presented an interim budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the 2024-25 fiscal in July last year.

During his budget speech, he proposed several new schemes for improvement of irrigation facilities in the state.

To boost milk production and improve the livelihood of farmers under the 'Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana', he proposed Rs 164 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

TMC's last Budget before polls lays focus on job creation, DA hiked by 4%

Tigers

Bengal Budget allocates Rs 1,091 cr for forest dept, Sunderbans Affairs

Raghav Chadha, Raghav, Chadha

Budget 2025: 'Middle class gets nothing', says Raghav Chadha in Parliament

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

'Targeted Budget, focused on rich, big people': Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget Session highlights: After tax cuts, all eyes on Finance Bill, new Income Tax Bill

Topics : Odisha Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon