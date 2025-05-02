Friday, May 02, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd and Vineet Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 May 2025.

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd and Vineet Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 May 2025.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd crashed 7.89% to Rs 40.74 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14983 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd lost 5.82% to Rs 83.82. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2680 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd tumbled 5.75% to Rs 127. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1071 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Rajasthan approves new affordable housing schemes across districts

Share market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex whipsaw, SMIDs turn red; telecom, power stocks drag

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

Pakistan to allow stranded citizens in India to return via Wagah border

banking, banks

State-owned banks' credit share continues downward trend, albeit slower

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

Deeply saddened: New Delhi on death of Nepalese student at Odisha's KIIT

Aeroflex Industries Ltd slipped 5.58% to Rs 165.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74670 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd pared 5.18% to Rs 32.22. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3997 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 18.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 18.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 34.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 34.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 48.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 48.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 148.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 148.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon