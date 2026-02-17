Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 93.22% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Rama Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 93.22% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.59 -93 OPM %-1900.00-88.14 -PBDT-0.74-0.46 -61 PBT-1.62-1.39 -17 NP-1.62-1.39 -17

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

