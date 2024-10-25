Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 13.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 3647.11 croreNet profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 13.53% to Rs 491.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 432.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 3647.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3568.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3647.113568.36 2 OPM %20.8319.73 -PBDT762.54692.79 10 PBT712.44631.91 13 NP491.31432.77 14
