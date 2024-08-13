Godrej Inds Q1 PAT soars 81% YoY to Rs 322 cr

Godrej Industries reported consolidated net profit of Rs 322.49 crore in Q1 FY25, marking a growth of 81.11% as against Rs 178.06 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 5.72% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,247.93 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 872.61 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 385.86 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses declined by 4.40% YoY to Rs 4,447.51 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 2,065.35 crore (down 12.28% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 341.73 crore (up 34.06% YoY) in Q1 FY25.