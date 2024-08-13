Easy Trip Planners standalone net profit rises 30.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 105.90 crore

Net profit of Easy Trip Planners rose 30.93% to Rs 34.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 105.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.