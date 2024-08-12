Godrej Properties acquires 90-acre land parcel in Khalapur, Maharashtra

For purpose of residential plotted development
Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired a ~90-acre land parcel in Khalapur - Raigad, Maharashtra. The land is located near Karjat Khopoli Road and is estimated to have a development potential of approximately 1.7 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential plotted development.
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, Residential plotted development has gained significant traction in recent years. Khalapur is a promising upcoming location. Hence following the excellent response to our last development, Godrej Hillview Estate, we aim to expand our presence in the region. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents."
Located about 70 kilometres from Mumbai, Khalapur is a scenic area featuring well established social and civic infrastructure, including several schools, healthcare facilities, shopping malls, and entertainment venues. The land is in proximity to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, providing excellent connectivity to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. The planned Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to further enhance access to Khalapur and its neighbouring regions.
