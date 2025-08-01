Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 15.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.20% to Rs 434.56 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 15.40% to Rs 600.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 520.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 41.20% to Rs 434.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 739.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales434.56739.00 -41 OPM %-62.24-25.29 -PBDT882.61732.87 20 PBT860.57716.23 20 NP600.12520.05 15

Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 97.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 25.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Lyka Labs consolidated net profit declines 35.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 16.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 31.45% in the June 2025 quarter

