Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 15.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.20% to Rs 434.56 croreNet profit of Godrej Properties rose 15.40% to Rs 600.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 520.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 41.20% to Rs 434.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 739.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales434.56739.00 -41 OPM %-62.24-25.29 -PBDT882.61732.87 20 PBT860.57716.23 20 NP600.12520.05 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content