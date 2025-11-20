Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghmani Organics gains after incorporating subsidiary in Brazil

Meghmani Organics gains after incorporating subsidiary in Brazil

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Meghmani Organics advanced 1.56% to Rs 70.52 after the company incorporated wholly owned foreign subsidiary (WOFS), Meghmani Organics Biodefensivos E Agricolas Do Brazil, to explore business opportunities in Brazil.

The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil to run operations efficiently in the region. The objective of the new entity includes the commercialization, import, export, storage and distribution of chemical products and agricultural pesticides.

The company has invested an initial capital of fifty thousand Brazilian Reais (equivalent to $10,000) and will hold 100% stake in the new formed entity.

Meghmani Organics (MOL) is a fully integrated diversified chemical company with presence in the crop protection, crop nutrition and pigments. It has more than 40 brands of various pesticides formulations in India.

 

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.55 crore in Q2 Fy26 compared with net loss of Rs 9.26 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 6.13% YoY to Rs 577.25 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar chief minister for 10th time

Hester Biosciences appoints Ashish Desai as CFO

EPack Prefab Technologies signs MoU with MASCOT South Asia LLP

Wall Street edges higher led by Tech rebound; Nvidia earnings and Fed minutes keep markets cautious

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries in Hyderabad

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

