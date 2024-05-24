Godrej Properties Ltd Falls 2.62%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 7.39% over last one month compared to 5.87% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.95% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd lost 2.62% today to trade at Rs 2739.15. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.69% to quote at 8022.27. The index is up 5.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 1.83% and Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 0.5% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 114.83 % over last one year compared to the 21.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 7.39% over last one month compared to 5.87% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.95% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4159 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36032 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2925 on 17 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1326.1 on 25 May 2023.

