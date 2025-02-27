Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 1,000 crore at its Pune-based residential project

Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 1,000 crore at its Pune-based residential project

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Godrej Properties (GPL) said that it has sold inventory worth over Rs 1,000 crore at its project Godrej Evergreen Square, which is located in Hinjewadi, Pune.

Godrej Evergreen Square has a developable potential of nearly 2.41 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 2,045 crore.

The company has sold sold over 1,398 homes with a total area of nearly 1.23 million square feet in the project.

Hinjewadi is an established residential location in Pune that provides access to well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, health facilities, retail malls, and entertainment outlets.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Evergreen Square. This has now become the best-ever launch in Pune residential real estate.

 

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman at Business Standard Manthan

Market LIVE: Global trade order to change, can't be decided by developed nations, says Sitharaman

BS Manthan

Manthan LIVE updates: New world order is not there yet, it is still in churn, says FM Sitharaman

PAK vs BAN

Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs BAN playing 11, live match time, streaming

Hiring, Jobs

Can you claim full tax benefits if your co-borrower loses their job?

Amazon's Devices and Services event in New York

Amazon unveils gen AI-powered 'Alexa+' with agentic abilities: What's new

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 44.77% of the company's equity shares as of 31 December 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

On a consolidated basis, the real estate major's net profit surged 161% to Rs 163 crore while total income jumped 133% to Rs 1,222 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cupid bags order worth Rs 42-cr from Govt of Tanzania

Cupid bags order worth Rs 42-cr from Govt of Tanzania

UltraTech shares trip on wires & cable foray

UltraTech shares trip on wires & cable foray

Jupiter Wagons arm bags order worth Rs 255 cr

Jupiter Wagons arm bags order worth Rs 255 cr

Wire & cable stocks plunge on UltraTech's entry

Wire & cable stocks plunge on UltraTech's entry

Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL

Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon