Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL

Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Glenmark Pharma announced that its US-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, has launched the Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) multiple-dose vial.

Glenmark's Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) multiple-dose vial is both bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL), from BPI Labs, LLC, NDA 205029. The launch of this product is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity under Section 505(j)(5)(B)(v) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act, it added.

Epinephrine injection is used for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions (including anaphylaxis) to insect bites or stings, medicines, foods, or other substances. It is also used to treat anaphylaxis caused by unknown substances or triggered by exercise.

 

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $42.7 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, We are excited to announce the launch of Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial, growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel while also strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients.

Also Read

Share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; UltraTech down 5%; SmallCaps KEI, RR Kabel crash up to 18%

BS Manthan

Business Standard Manthan LIVE updates: Summit to begin today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate

Donald Trump, Trump

US firms can buy Gold Card for $5 million to hire top Indian grads: Trump

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelenskyy

Russia must make concessions, but Ukraine 'can forget' joining Nato: Trump

EB-5 visa

Will Trump's Gold Card replace EB-5 visa? US Immigration overhaul explained

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 348 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with a net loss of Rs 449.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 35.1% YoY to Rs 3,387.6 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shed 0.52% to Rs 1,309.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Market Sees Mixed Performance Amid Strong AI and Semiconductor Stocks

Stock Market Sees Mixed Performance Amid Strong AI and Semiconductor Stocks

Dr Reddy's Lab gets EIR from USFDA for Hyderabad facility

Dr Reddy's Lab gets EIR from USFDA for Hyderabad facility

Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks rise

Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks edge higher

Havells India Ltd Falls 7.72%

Havells India Ltd Falls 7.72%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon