Optiemus Infracom Ltd Falls 10.65%

Optiemus Infracom Ltd lost 10.65% today to trade at Rs 350. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.7% to quote at 2912.49. The index is down 8.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Communications Ltd decreased 2.32% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd lost 1.63% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 5.35 % over last one year compared to the 3.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd has lost 31.01% over last one month compared to 8.57% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 6.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8471 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 712.95 on 25 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 02 Feb 2026.

