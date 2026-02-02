Data Patterns (India) Ltd Spurts 4.15%

Data Patterns (India) Ltd has lost 1.84% over last one month compared to 4.24% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 6.07% drop in the SENSEX

Data Patterns (India) Ltd rose 4.15% today to trade at Rs 2573. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.53% to quote at 64996.15. The index is down 4.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cochin Shipyard Ltd increased 2.52% and Bharat Electronics Ltd added 2.22% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 3.86 % over last one year compared to the 3.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd has lost 1.84% over last one month compared to 4.24% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 6.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1945 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51904 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3267.2 on 06 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1350.5 on 03 Mar 2025.

