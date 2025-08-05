Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 52.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.54% to Rs 955.79 croreNet profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 52.58% to Rs 41.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 955.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 932.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales955.79932.13 3 OPM %10.188.04 -PBDT96.1863.77 51 PBT56.8136.10 57 NP41.4727.18 53
