Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 3.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.30% to Rs 4084.68 croreNet profit of Jindal Saw declined 3.86% to Rs 424.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 441.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.30% to Rs 4084.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4939.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4084.684939.08 -17 OPM %16.4117.00 -PBDT527.63736.33 -28 PBT374.30588.23 -36 NP424.04441.06 -4
