Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.89% in the September 2025 quarter

NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 23.05% to Rs 41.69 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 20.89% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.05% to Rs 41.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales41.6933.88 23 OPM %24.5624.23 -PBDT11.009.11 21 PBT10.378.70 19 NP7.876.51 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 98.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 98.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 15.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 15.08% in the September 2025 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 3.85% in the September 2025 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 3.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 85.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 85.92% in the September 2025 quarter

SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon