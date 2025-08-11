Rhetan TMT standalone net profit declines 6.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.95% to Rs 5.04 croreNet profit of Rhetan TMT declined 6.17% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 73.95% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.0419.35 -74 OPM %12.108.53 -PBDT0.901.26 -29 PBT0.761.01 -25 NP0.760.81 -6
