Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 33.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.28% to Rs 227.44 croreNet profit of Standard Chartered Capital rose 33.06% to Rs 63.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.28% to Rs 227.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 232.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales227.44232.75 -2 OPM %95.6992.49 -PBDT86.4765.77 31 PBT85.3365.05 31 NP63.5947.79 33
