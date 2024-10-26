Business Standard
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 35.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 27.85% to Rs 56.83 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 35.58% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 56.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.8344.45 28 OPM %3.756.75 -PBDT1.972.42 -19 PBT1.692.18 -22 NP1.051.63 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

