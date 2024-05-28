Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ahmedabad Steelcraft reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:34 PM IST
Sales decline 96.61% to Rs 0.02 crore
Net loss of Ahmedabad Steelcraft reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 96.61% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.16% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.59 -97 0.772.21 -65 OPM %-16300.00-49.15 --610.39-56.11 - PBDT-1.580.15 PL -2.48-0.46 -439 PBT-1.580.11 PL -2.60-0.63 -313 NP-1.250.10 PL -2.29-0.66 -247
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ahmedabad Steelcraft reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

JMG Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 4.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Anand Rayons standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sadhna Broadcast standalone net profit declines 80.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon