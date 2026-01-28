Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bondada Engineering Q3 PAT skyrockets 119% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Bondada Engineering's consolidated net profit zoomed 119.12% to Rs 54.19 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 24.73 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 89.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 712.27 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 73.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 123.52% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses increased 85.72% YoY to Rs 643.62 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 643.62 crore (up 108.18% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 14.74 crore (up 25.87% YoY) and finance costs jumped 94.27% YoY to Rs 94.27 crore during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from the EPC business stood at Rs 627.91 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a year-on-year growth of 109.26%. Revenue from the services business came in at Rs 39.76 crore, up 5.10%, while revenue from the products business rose 16.87% to Rs 44.60 crore.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.

Shares of Bondada Engineering tanked 2.93% to Rs 314.90 on the BSE.

Asian Paints Ltd Slides 6.27%

Tejas Networks Ltd Spikes 4.22%

Poonawalla Fincorp deepens commitment to its AI-first approach

Larsen & Toubro wins contract for extension of Red Line of Riyadh Metro

Biocon Biologics receives upgrade in LT issuer credit rating

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

