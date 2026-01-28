Essar's Green Mobility eyes 30k clean trucks, 100 charging hubs in India

Essar Green Mobility is targeting to deploy 30,000 LNG and electric trucks supported by a network of 100 alternative fuel and charging hubs across the country as part of India's largest clean freight initiatives, an official said.

The expansion is expected to cut around one million tonnes of CO2 annually from freight operations - a key contributor to transport emissions - marking a significant step in decarbonising the logistics sector.

"The transition away from diesel will happen only when clean alternatives match the operational and economic realities of freight movement. That is the gap we are addressing," said B C Tripathi, Operating Partner - Energy, Essar Group.

The plan integrates vehicle manufacturing, fleet operations and fuelling infrastructure to create a fully scaled clean freight ecosystem.

Essar says this end-to-end model will help address high upfront costs and infrastructure bottlenecks that have constrained adoption of low-emission freight technologies in India's carbon-intensive logistics sector.

Its green mobility platform brings together Blue Energy Motors for truck production, GreenLine Mobility Solutions for fleet operations, and Ultra Gas & Energy to build the supporting fuel and charging network.

Essar said the strategy will ensure consistent vehicle supply, fuel availability and operational efficiencies - barriers that have slowed wider uptake of clean freight solutions.

GreenLine currently operates over 800 LNG-powered trucks across key sectors including steel, cement, FMCG and chemicals, according to the company.

These trucks have collectively covered more than 70 million kilometres and reduced 19,756 tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to saving nearly 790,262 trees. Each 55-tonne truck can carry up to 40 tonnes of cargo and travel about 1,200 kilometres on a single tank.

The latest equity round - totaling USD 275 million with a USD 20 million investment from Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath - will accelerate deployment of more than 10,000 new LNG and EV trucks and support the rollout of 100 LNG refuelling stations, EV charging points and battery-swapping facilities.

On the roll-out, Essar Director Anshuman Ruia said: "We are really excited about this game-changing shift in India's heavy trucking industry. We see this as an opportunity to not only build the green mobility ecosystem, but also, in the future, invest in clean energy sources to power our electric trucks. This integrated approach will significantly reduce emissions, cut down on energy imports, and help drive India towards achieving a more sustainable, energy-secure future." The programme combines a dual-fuel strategy, using LNG-powered trucks for long-haul freight and electric trucks for short-haul and urban logistics, where electrification provides higher efficiency. Charging and battery-swapping infrastructure is integrated into the fuel hubs to support higher utilisation and lower downtime for fleet operators.

The expansion aligns with government efforts to reduce emissions, improve logistics efficiency and promote cleaner fuels.

However, analysts say sustained policy support and long-term private investment will be critical to achieving large-scale adoption and helping India meet its climate targets while supporting economic growth.

UGEL is the backbone of Essar's clean freight infrastructure. It currently operates six LNG refuelling hubs across key industrial corridors at Bhilwara, Anand, Chakan, Pune, Jalna, Toranagallu and Vallam, each capable of servicing up to 600 trucks a month.

The company plans to expand this into a nationwide network of 100 stations, covering around 85 per cent of India's long-haul freight routes. Expansion, backed by a Rs 900-crore investment, is underway across Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, according to the company.

This integrated approach positions Essar at the forefront of India's freight decarbonisation, delivering clean mobility solutions at scale, officials said.

