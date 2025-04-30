Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,380.50, a premium of 46.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,334.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 1.75 points or 0.01% to 24,334.20.

TThe NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.90% to 18.22.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

 

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

