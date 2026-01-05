Government Approves NBS Rates for Rabi 2025-26 to Promote Balanced Fertilizer Use and Ensure Timely Farmer Support

By supporting the introduction of new and innovative fertilizers, including advanced and micro nutrient-enriched products, the NBS scheme helps modernize agricultural practices. Additionally, it focuses on rationalizing subsidies by aligning them with global price trends of fertilizers and raw materials, ensuring both farmer support and fiscal responsibility.
The government approved the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi 202526, effective from October 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, covering Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers, including DAP and NPKS grades. The tentative budget requirement for Rabi 202526 is approximately Rs 37,952 crore, about Rs 736 crore higher than the budgetary requirement for the Kharif 2025 season.
