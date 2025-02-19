Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Netweb Tech spurts after launching Skylus.ai to simplify AI infrastructure

Feb 19 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Netweb Technologies India rallied 9.68% to Rs 1470.25 after the company launched Skylus.ai to optimize GPU resource management for AI including GenAI workloads.

Skylus.ai simplifies the integration of multi-vendor GPUs and CPUs, enabling the creation of tailored workspaces that align with specific workload needs. The platform also uses Tyrone Kubyts, a workbench featuring a pre-tested, pre-built, optimized, and qualified set of curated container images in the form of an Image marketplace.

In addition to its advanced resource management capabilities, Skylus.ai integrates seamlessly with Tyrone HyperScale NASParallelStor, a hyperscale storage solution that supports file and object access, ensures throughput and latency, and manages large volumes of small files with ease. This integration eliminates the need for multiple data copies and supports global data management across on-premises and cloud environments.

 

Skylus.ai supports industries such as pharmaceuticals, finance, education, automotive design, or any organization looking to leverage the power of AI. It also facilitates Research as a Service (ReaaS) and Innovation as a Service (IaaS), enabling seamless AI adoption across industries and use cases.

Sanjay Lodha, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Netweb Technologies India, said, "We are thrilled to unveil Skylus.ai, a revolutionary, Make-in-India AI technology platform poised to transform AI infrastructure and GPU resource management. AI workloads are expanding rapidly, creating major challenges in resource allocation, provisioning, and management. Businesses struggle with GPU wastage, inefficiencies, and infrastructure bottlenecks, slowing AI adoption and innovation. Skylus.ai addresses these pain points with an intelligent, scalable, and vendor-agnostic solution.

It optimizes AI workloads, reduces GPU wastage, and optimizes resource management, enabling businesses to focus on AI innovation - not infrastructure issues. More than just a tool, Skylus.ai is a catalyst for AI-driven transformation, setting new benchmarks in efficiency, innovation, and performance. To top it, these innovations are all Made in India."

Netweb is a high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. Its HCS offering comprises HPC, private cloud (HCI), AI systems and enterprise workstations, high-performance storage (HPS), and data centre servers.

Netweb Technologies Indias net profit advanced 16.57% to Rs 30.32 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 26.01 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 31.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 333.99 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Feb 19 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

