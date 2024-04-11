Business Standard
Government enforces weekly stock disclosure and verification of pulses

Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The Centre on Wednesday directed all States and UTs to enforce weekly stock disclosure of pulses by all stockholding entities and verify the stocks declared by them. Stocks in warehouses located in major ports and in pulses industry hubs should be verified from time to time and strict action should be taken on stockholding entities found to be reporting false information on stock disclosure portal.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has revamped the stock disclosure portal https://fcainfoweb.nic.in/psp/ to include Yellow Peas and also Big Chain Retailer as an entity which will be operational from 15th April, 2024. Apart from the five major pulses, namely, Tur, Urad, Chana, Masur and Moong, the States/UTs have been asked to monitor the stock position in respect of imported Yellow Peas.
The import of Yellow Peas has been allowed from 8th December, 2023 for a period till 30th June, 2024 to augment overall availability of pulses. Similarly, stocks of Tur, Urad and Masur with importers are to be monitored for smooth and continuous release in the market.
First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

