Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.19% to Rs 172.21 croreNet profit of Aptus Finance India Pvt rose 45.05% to Rs 64.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.19% to Rs 172.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 102.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales172.21102.39 68 OPM %82.6490.30 -PBDT87.1459.62 46 PBT87.1159.62 46 NP64.5244.48 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content