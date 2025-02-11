Business Standard

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹39,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹39,000 crore

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.64% GS 2027 for a notified amount of ₹7,000 crore, (ii) 6.79% Government Security 2034 for a notified amount of ₹22,000 crore and (iii) 7.09% GS 2074 for a notified amount of ₹10,000. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on February 14, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty slides below 23,300; realty shares tumble

SAMHI Hotels gains on selling Chennai property for Rs 53.5 crore

Eicher Motors Q3 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 1,170 cr

Ashoka Buildcon gains after Q3 PAT soars 502% to Rs 661 cr

Information Technology stocks edge higher

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

