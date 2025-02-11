Nifty slides below 23,300; realty shares tumble

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 303.36 points or 0.38% to 77,011.37. The Nifty 50 index lost 97.85 points or 0.42% to 23,283.75.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.98%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 2.51%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 627 shares rose and 2,934 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Ashiana Housing (down 3.77%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 1.49%), Awfis Space Solutions (down 3%), Bayer Cropscience (down 0.87%), Berger Paints India (down 1.26%), BLS International Services (down 1.60%), Birlasoft (down 1.28%), Campus Activewear (down 3.08%), Cello World (down 2.49%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 1.96%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries (down 2.05%), Devyani International (down 0.42%), EID-Parry (India) (down 2.31%), EIH (down 7.37%), EPL (down 0.37%), Gensol Engineering (down 3.50%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (down 3%), HEG (down 3.17%), Huhtamaki India (down 1.55%), Indo Count Industries (down 3.42%) and Vodafone Idea (down 2.19%) will declare their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.83% to 865.10. The index dropped 5.73% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Phoenix Mills (down 4.76%), Sobha (down 4.4%), Oberoi Realty (down 4.34%), Raymond (down 3.42%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 3.04%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties (down 2.72%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.69%), DLF (down 2.34%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.69%) and Macrotech Developers (down 1.3%).
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bata India rose 0.84%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.2% to Rs 58.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 57.98 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 1.7% YoY to Rs 918.79 crore in Q3 FY25.
FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) rose 1.68% after the company reported 61.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 16.19 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 26.7% YoY to Rs 2,267.21 crore during the quarter.
Lupin declined 3.50%. The company has received approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated drug application for Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution.
